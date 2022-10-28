Not Available

Keep Cool

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Guangxi Film Studio

China, the 1990s. A young bookseller is in love with a woman. The woman is now with another guy, a rich man. The rich man sends his people to beat the bookseller. In the fight, the laptop computer from a man looking at the scene gets broken. Who will pay for the computer? The bookseller wants revenge. Will it be useful? The bookseller and the laptop owner are from different ages and classes. They are two different points of view, two different Chinas. How will they fight for justice?

Cast

Jiang WenBookseller
Gang Jiao
Guanhua LiangBar Boss
Zhang Yi-MouJunk-peddler
Qu YingAn Hong
Li Bao-Tian张秋生

View Full Cast >

Images