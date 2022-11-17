Not Available

Judging from the 14 leanly muscular and hung Euroboys in Keep In Shape, the new DVD from S.E.V.P. Platinum Edition, there are many ways to accomplish this. Getting in shape is one thing, but keeping in shape is quite another. It takes control of your diet (what you put in your mouth) and plenty of physical exercise (of all sorts). Shot by director Nir Rosenbaum in one house in his native Stockholm, Sweden, he captures the guys' sexual action in their bedrooms and their physical activities in their workout room. After spending some time with these 14 hot men, you know why they're lean and muscular - they never stay still.