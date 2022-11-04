Not Available

Keep On Dancing

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

D & B Films Co. Ltd.

Cheung Sheung and Tze Ngor are twin sisters. Tze Ngor is a lunatic and stays in a mental hospital. But out of a madcap incident, Cheung Sheung is "cheated" into the hospital, exchanging identity with her insane sister. The mad house is lived by all kinds of weirdos. The "game" is that Cheung Sheung will stay in the hospital only for a while. But strangely enough, she gradually becomes more and more ease with the way of life in the hospital until one day, she's forgotten what life is like...

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images