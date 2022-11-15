Keep Running. Zombie Soldier!

Not Available

In a 3rd year military course at Khao Chon Kai, two groups of military students are trying to dominate each other. There were many conflicts and bullies between them since they were at their high schools. At their practice on the field, they always make troubles causing their mentors to punish their entire company. Other than the conflicts between the two gangs, there seems to be a mystery along their military course here, especially at night time. Not so long, they have found out that one of their current mentor, sarge Danai, was dead. They need to bare on an extra field practice from the sarge.