A national concert tour featuring LiSA titled "Girls Dead Monster starring LiSA Tour 2010: Keep The Angel Beats!" was held across Japan August 3 and September 2, 2010; all of the venues ultimately sold out. A BD/DVD video album box set titled Girls Dead Monster starring LiSA Tour 2010 Final: Keep The Angel Beats! of the tour's final performance was released on June 1, 2011 by Key Sounds Label bearing the catalog numbers KSLV-0001–0003. The last concert of Girls Dead Monster was held on December 27, 2010 at an event called "Girls Dead Monster Last Live: Final Operation" featuring Marina and LiSA at the Tokyo International Forum.