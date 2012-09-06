2012

Keep the Lights On

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 2012

Studio

Tiny Dancer Films

An emotionally and sexually charged journey through the love, addiction, and friendship of two men. Documentary filmmaker Erik and closeted lawyer Paul meet through a casual encounter, but they find a deeper connection and become a couple. Individually and together, they are risk takers—compulsive, and fueled by drugs and sex. In an almost decade-long relationship defined by highs, lows, and dysfunctional patterns, Erik struggles to negotiate his own boundaries and dignity and to be true to himself.

Cast

Zachary BoothPaul Lucy
Julianne NicholsonClaire
Souleymane Sy SavaneAlassane
Paprika SteenKaren
Maria DizziaVivian
Sebastian La CauseRuss

View Full Cast >

Images