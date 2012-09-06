Keep the Lights On

An emotionally and sexually charged journey through the love, addiction, and friendship of two men. Documentary filmmaker Erik and closeted lawyer Paul meet through a casual encounter, but they find a deeper connection and become a couple. Individually and together, they are risk takers—compulsive, and fueled by drugs and sex. In an almost decade-long relationship defined by highs, lows, and dysfunctional patterns, Erik struggles to negotiate his own boundaries and dignity and to be true to himself.
|Zachary Booth
|Paul Lucy
|Julianne Nicholson
|Claire
|Souleymane Sy Savane
|Alassane
|Paprika Steen
|Karen
|Maria Dizzia
|Vivian
|Sebastian La Cause
|Russ
View Full Cast >