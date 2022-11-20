Keep The Shiny Side Face Up

Not Available

"Alter egos and mirror images are eminent in this tale of woe and success starring the irrepressible Al Debbo in his prime. Klaas Haasbroek is a successful toy tester but is unable to convince his bosses that it is his uncanny predictive abilities that are responsible for the success of their products. His bosses, believing that it is his colleague Herman Engelbrecht who is doing all the good work, fire Klaas. It is now that Klaas´s mirror image begins motivating him." (Vetseun.co.za)