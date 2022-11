Not Available

When peasant farmer Ze (Leonardo Villar) learns that his prized donkey is seriously ill, he makes a deal with God: If the animal recovers, Ze will carry a large cross to the village church. When the donkey pulls through, Ze begins his long journey. But when he arrives at the church, he finds that the priest is less than thrilled with his sacrifice. The film was nominated for an Academy Award and won the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival.