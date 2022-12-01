Not Available

Keeper of Time is a feature length documentary film currently in production that explores the history of horology, mechanical watchmaking and the very concept of time itself. With interviews from top horological experts and the finest watchmakers in the world, it delves into the world of timekeeping by examining the planets and stars above, the astonishing engineering of mechanical watches, the sophisticated atomic clocks that keep our modern world running and much, much more. All the while, Keeper of Time contemplates the theoretical and physiological notions of time, aging, and human mortality with interviews from cutting-edge scholars in the fields of molecular biology, quantum physics and philosophy.