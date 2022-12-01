Keepers of Eden

Not Available

A documentary presents the story of the Huarani tribe, who have inhabited the rainforests of Ecuador for thousands of years, who are now in danger of being erased the fallout caused by major oil companies. Historical Media Associates, LLC documents how such oil contamination is causing a fatal blow to both the indigenous people, their culture and the environment. As a result of these "poisoned" living conditions, the native Huarani are suffering from disease on the level of a toxic and fatal plague. All caused by oil contamination