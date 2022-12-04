Keepers of the Dream: Seattle Women Black Panthers

Not Available

Five former Seattle Women Black Panthers tell their stories. This series of 5 short documentaries shares their individual stories in varied Seattle settings significant to the Seattle Black Panthers for Self Defense (SBPP), featuring an original score by SassyBlack. The Seattle chapter of the BPP was the first chapter created outside of California. The first chief of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, labeled them as one of the three most dangerous chapters outside of Oakland. The women as “keepers of the dream” worked alongside the men in the office, implemented free community programs that still exist today like the Carolyn Downs Community Clinic and free breakfasts before disbanding nearly four decades ago.