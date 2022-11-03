Keepin' It Real

Not Available

A Madcap road trip set against the crazy world of feuding Hip Hop record labels. Joslyn (portia) is the bootylicious daughter of a notorious 'gangsta' rap mogul, "A-Ttain" (Tiny Lister), Whose New York based record label is under pressure. Joslyn doesn't make matters any easier for her Dad when she steals the unreleased master tape of her boyfriend, Raw D (Kurupt), A-Train's biggest selling artist who has just left the label. Believing in Raw D's promises of love and independence, joslyn sets out to personally deliver the tape to him in L,A, But the promised land doesn't come that easy when she finds out that hot on her trail are her dad's thugs and two wannabe Eminem clones hired by Raw D's lawyer.....