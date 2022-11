Not Available

Lizzie Firkin's house is a mess. The cat sleeps in the breadbin and cobwebs cling to the curtains. Lizzie has no time to tidy up - she is far too busy working at a famous nightclub, tap-dancing and playing the trombone. So one day Lizzie sends for Robin Puckertucker, the Wonder Housekeeper, and the result is quite a surprise to them both.