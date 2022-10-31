Not Available

Keeping the Kibbutz

    Chronicling the changing kibbutz through the eyes of some of its most devoted members, Keeping the Kibbutz is a feature length documentary (54 min) that examines the challenges faced by a community in transition. While some members faced heartbreak, others found new opportunities, and the kibbutz marched toward an inevitable end. A story about nostalgia, the effects of communal living and the hope for what lies ahead, Keeping the Kibbutz captures the lingering ghost of a movement left behind.

