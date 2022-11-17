Not Available

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Men’s Styles

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A domestic comedy about the McGinis family--husband Aloysius, wife Clarice, daughter Julie, and housemaid Belladonna. The simple story lines often parody society's concern with material goods as an indicator of social standing, but the series was not as narrowly focused as the title implies. The Joneses were the McGinis's neighbors, but were not depicted. They were referred to as objects of envy, with whom the McGinis family was "trying to keep up". In this film, Pa McGinis decides to buy a new hat.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images