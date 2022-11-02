Keerthi Chakra

Not Available

Major Mahadevan (Mohanlal) is the head of the elite command force. He is in charge of fighting the country’s terrorist groups and protecting the country from their terrorist intentions. Havildar Jaikumar (Jeevaa) is Major Mahadevan’s most trusted lieutenant. He meticulously carries out his chief’s instructions, thereby gaining his trust and confidence. Mahadevan, Havildar Jaikumar and their team save the public from threats, attempted bombings, kidnappings, and extortions by militants.