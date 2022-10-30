Keiko The Untold Story of the Star of Free Willy

Not Available

The millions of Keiko fans around the world finally learn the truth about what really happened when the Free Willy star became the first and only captive orca to be released back into the wild. The most unlikely candidate for release because of his long years in captivity, actually thrived for over 5 years in his home waters, gaining over 3000 lbs during his rehabilitation, mixing it up with wild orcas, swimming across the North Atlantic, and finally passing as a middle aged orca as the only captive orca to ever be successfully rehabilitated and released back to to the 'wild' - come join Keiko's Pod and help Rescue Rehab and Release all of the other whales and dolphins currently in captivity.