Kein Pardon

Not Available

Since childhood Peter Schlönzke dreams of a career as a TV presenter. His great role model is Heinz Wäscher, who is always looking for talented young entertainers for his popular show. Peters mother announces her shy boy for an audition, which, although mercilessly goes wrong, but brings him a job as a cable helper. He meets the popular entertainer from the unlikely side: as a bus scrapper who despises his audience. When Peter stumbles into the limelight by chance, he has a unique chance - as successor to scrubber.