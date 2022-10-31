Keith Emerson Band featuring Marc Bonilla - Moscow

Not Available

This musical release from keyboardist Keith Emerson captures a live performance recorded in Russia at the Moscow Theatre in 2008, while accompanied by the Keith Emerson Band, and joined by renowned guitarist Marc Bonilla. TRACK LISTING 1. Karn Evil 9 (1st impression) 2. Piano Concerto (3rd movement) 3. Bitches Crystal 4. Malambo 5. Touch And Go 6. Lucky Man 7. Miles Away (pt.1) 8. Miles Away (pt. 2) 9. Crusaders Cross 10. Fugue 11. Marche Train 12. Finale 13. The Barbarian 14. Tarkus 15. Nutrocker