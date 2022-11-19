Not Available

From the creator of Bo Selecta! and host of ITV2's hit show Celebrity Juice, the strawberry blonde sex god - Keith Lemon invites you to not work out with him in his new revolutionary comedy DVD Keith Lemon's Fit. Joining Keith is his personal trainer, the sexy Deanne Berry from the infamous Call On Me music video, who’ll show you how to live, eat and breathe like the man himself. Not only will he teach you the moves so that you too can get his well fit bod, he’ll share the secrets of his style – that unique look which is the envy of catwalks from Milan to Leeds, and he’ll share tips on healthy eating (don’t trust anything without a label – like fruit). He is generous like that. There's also a guest appearance from Bo Selecta's Craiiiiiig David who shows you how technology has enhanced his legendary UK garage sensational physique. And if all this doesn’t motivate you to get off the sofa your abs will still get a workout from laughing so hard.