Keith Richards first solo tour, capably backed by a handpicked group of musicians such as drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, vocalist Sarah Dash and old Stones pal, saxophonist Bobby Keys. Set-list is made up mostly with tracks from Richards Talk Is Cheap LP with a few rare Stones numbers mixed in. Keith, as always, is the living embodiment of rock and roll and this show, released in 1991 on VHS and then 2002 on DVD, is a great document of the tour.