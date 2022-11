Not Available

Delve into the life, music and career of the irrepressible Keith Richards with this comprehensive documentary featuring exclusive interviews and rare footage. Performance clips include "Satisfaction," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Brown Sugar," "Tumbling Dice," "Start Me Up" and more. Experts discuss the life and legend of the Rolling Stones' most outrageous member, and rock writers Keith Altham and Kris Needs share their personal reminiscences.