Keith Urban: Livin' Right Now

The concert DVD of country crooner Keith Urban features a riotous set from Los Angeles that features the songs "These Are The Days", "Days Go By", "The Hard Way" and "Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me" to name a few, plus extra behind the scenes footage.Tracks: 1. These Are The Days 2. Days Go By 3. Better Life 4. Raining On Sunday 5. You Won 6. You're My Better Half 7. Blacktop 8. Grace Of God 9. The Hard Way 10. Making Memories 11. Jeans On 12. You'll Think Of Me 13. She's Gotta Be 14. You Look Good In My Shirt 15. Free Fallin' 16. Somebody Like You 17. Tonight I Wanna Cry 18. Who Wouldn't Wanna Be Me 19. These Are The Days Sound Check: You're Not Alone Tonight Don't Shut Me Out Homespun Love