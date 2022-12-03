Kejamnya Ibu Tiri Tak Sekejam Ibu Kota

Not Available

Ateng has felt how difficult it is to live with his stepmother. He is often being shouted at and even gets slapped. His father never stands by him. The village people are impressed to see the appearance of Iskak, Ateng’s old friend, who has just returned from Jakarta. This causes Ateng to yearn to leave for the capital city. And so Ateng joins Iskak. Once they arrive in Jakarta, their bags are stolen. Apparently Iskak has been talking big, as it is difficult for him to find a job. Ateng feels miserable in the capital city. He has been beaten up, starved and tricked. Ateng feels the capital city is crueler than his stepmother.