Francesca 'Keka' Jose is a beautiful young woman working in a call center. wanting to avenge her boyfriend's death five years ago, Keka undergoes rigid training and hunts down the killers. Everything has been going well until she meets Jason Sanchez, a detective who decides to immerse himself in work after his girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal. They meet and eventually fall in love. But when clues about recent murders lead to Keka, conflict arises. What will Jason do if he finds out that Keka is indeed responsible for the murder?