Kekasih Awal Dan Akhir

Not Available

Yusman who is confined to the house by his father, Dato’ Alwi meets marlia, their driver’s daughter. She tells him about life outside the house. They separate when Dato’ Alwi dies and Yusman goes to London to further his studies. They promise to meet again and are in touch with each other. Marlia lies to Yusman that she is a bank manager in Kuala Lumpur when in fact she is a worker in Yusman’s factory. Yusman tells her that he will be in Kuala Lumpur and will be dropping by to see her. She is worried and does everything to hide her charade.