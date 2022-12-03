Kekko Kamen New

Not Available

A school that teaches young boys and girls how to become famous anchorpeople in the media. But there is something strange going in this school. The facility takes a sick pride in handing our S & M style punishments to students for the most trivial things. But there is one among them, a hero that hides her face but bares everything else in the name of justice. Her name is Kekko Kamen, all know the legend of how Kekko Kamen defeated the evil Mangriffin in a local high school, but now she's back and out to stop the evil twisted fiends once again.