Kekko Kamen: The MGF Strikes Back

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

When good-natured Mayumi finds herself at the mercy of her sadistic, panty-crazed teachers, only one brave naked soul is capable of confronting her tormentors -- Kekko Kamen! Wearing nothing but knee-high red boots and a red leather mask, this nunchaku wielding superhero gives these perverts a dose of their own medicine. Wildly cornball and completely over the top, this will have you watching with mouth agape in utter disbelief! Two Nipples Up!

Shino SaitôKeiko Natsuwata
Juri InaharaMayumi Takahashi
Hiromitsu SuzukiAllsa Berdo / Dean
Kenjiro IshimaruGozaemon Maru / Vice Principle, Mizuho Sakuragi
MahoChiyoko Nakamura
Natsume SanoEri Saito

