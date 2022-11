Not Available

Striving to be independent, the blind but determined Don Baker (Edward Albert) moves away from his overprotective mother (Eileen Heckart, who won an Oscar). After settling into his new San Francisco digs, Don meets kooky neighbor Jill Tanner (Goldie Hawn). Don's quick wit and good looks disarm the free-spirited Jill, and before long they're more than just friends. Will Mrs. Baker's incessant meddling destroy Don and Jill's budding relationship?