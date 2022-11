Not Available

Sabina is a spoiled daughter of rich parents from Almaty. Her entire life is night clubs and expensive clothes. The young lady's lifelong dream is to marry an Arabian sheikh and move from Kazakhstan to Dubai, to live in the Jumeirah Beach. However, once upon a time Sabina's life dramatically changes, so she becomes the wife of shepherd Zhanibek and a typical Kazakh daughter-in-law. Now her new dream is escape from the village.