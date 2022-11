Not Available

Sarah took over the family business after his father was killed by Zaid. He does not know this because she was studying abroad. Zaid run smuggling gold out of the country. Sarah got a tender from Zaid but not agreed to by his mother because he knew the background Zaid ever cheat her. However, her mother died before she took Zaid tried in the courts. Sarah intends to reopen his case before the courts, with an ex-convict, but not agreed to by her boyfriend Inspector Mansor.