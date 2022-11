Not Available

Although Virginia-born singer-songwriter and one-man band Keller Williams has released a string of albums, he's never had a video showcasing his live performances -- until now. Recorded in Pittsburgh in 2004, this collection features more than 100 minutes of concert footage, with additional B-roll footage captured from years on the road. Tracks include "Freeker by the Speaker," "Dear Emily," "Heart & Stormy Soul Weather," "Ship of Fools" and more.