Winner of the first American Idol competition, Kelly Clarkson has managed to forge a successful career in pop music while breaking away from the confines of the style endorsed by the contest. KELLY CLARKSON: BEHIND HAZEL EYES features exclusive interviews with the singer as well as behind-the-scenes footage. Kelly talks from the set of a music video and from a movie premiere, offering her insights and feelings and an insider's glimpse into the workings of such events. BEHIND HAZEL EYES views the world of pop stardom through the gaze of regular Texas girl Kelly Clarkson.