Kelly The Coed 14

Not Available

It's the most dreaded time of year for any college kid. Finals Week. So you can imagine what Kelly and the rest of her Pi Pi Sorority sisters are thinking. After all, they had so many things to do all semester how were they ever supposed to get all that studying in? Being popular on Greek Row means lots of parties, beer bongs, upside down margaritas, rush parties, cock sucking contests, ass screwing, lesbian love, menage a trios, orgies among other social events to attend to. And now they expect the Pi Pis to take tests? Wow, college stuff is harder than it looks. But don t you worry about Kelly and her Pi Pis. They always seem to land on their feet. Especially when they re being bent over doggy style!