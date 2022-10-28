Not Available

Kelly + Victor

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hot Property Films

Kelly (Antonia Campbell-Hughes) meets Victor (Julian Morris) while they are both loved up on the dance floor of a Liverpool nightclub. They are soon in her bed, fucking with an urgent intensity that neither has experienced before. These are two characters struggling to get by as best they can while the people around them are choosing illegal lifestyles; her best mate is a dominatrix prostitute, his pals are aspiring drug dealers. It’s when they get into bed with each other that their darker instincts take over.

Cast

Julian MorrisVictor
Stephen WaltersGaz
William RuaneCraig
Claire KeelanVictoria
Michael RyanPete Tucker
Shaun MasonDean Tucker

