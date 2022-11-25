Kembali Lagi

Not Available

A sad story meant to reduce the audience to tears. The cordial relationship between Irawan (Robert Syarief), the father of Yohana (Nike Ardilla), and Rini (Ade Irawan), the mother of Johan (Rano Karno), is disrupted due to Pak Irawan’s disapproval of the relationship between Yohana and Johan. In the meantime, Johan, who plays music with the older brother of Yohana (Sigit Subangun), attempts to prove that he is worthy of her. He enlists in the Indonesian Armed Forces along with Yohana’s brother. They are sent to East Timor. Just before he leaves, Johan is shocked to find out that Yohana is pregnant from rapes occurring during her recent abduction. Yohana later dies in an accident, but her child survives. Johan requests that his mother, Rini, take care of the infant Yosiana (Fitria Cintania).