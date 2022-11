Not Available

Os plays a dual role in this movie - Mr. Os, a singer and film star and Yusof, a village boy who dreams of being a star. Yusof is tired of being ridiculed in his village for having such lofty aims. Ijan falls for Mr Os but he is too busy in his world of make-believe to notice her. Fate brings them together and Mr Os decides to switch place with Yusof.