Kemilau Cinta di Langit Jingga

Structured as a film within a film, Rhoma Irama and his girlfriend, Aida, are hired to make a film by Leo and his right hand, Richard. While Rhoma has several shows in the same city, Leo pursues his criminal activities. For him, moviemaking is a camoulflage for his crimes. Richard, who is still in love with Aida, tries to separate Rhoma from the girl. While filming a scene, Rhoma is stabbed for real. While Rhoma is in hospital, Imron, a Rhoma impersonator is introduced. Then a scenario is written for Richard to get Aida. Later, Rhoma impersonates Imron and pulls Imron’s girlfriend Nina out from prostitution. Finally, Rhoma is able to solve the whole drama and Aida is back in his arms. Rhoma’s songs, which are his trademark and selling point, continue to be used.