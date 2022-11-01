Ken Hensley: Blood On The Highway 2007

Not Available

This exclusive release from multi instrumentalist and ex Uriah Heep member Ken Hensley captures a live release concert by the musician, recorded in Hamburg in 2007. 1. Just The Beginning 2. We're On Our way 3. Blood on the highway 4. You've Got It 5. It Won't Last 6. Think Twice 7. There Comes A Time 8. Okay (This House Is Down) 9. Postscript 10. What You Gonna Do 11. I Did It All 12. The Last Dance ( 13. Out Of My Control 14. Brown Eyed Boy 15. Circle Of Hands 16. The Wizard 17. Free Me 18. July Morning 19. Rain 20. Stealin' 21. Easy Living 22. Lady In Black 23. Gypsy