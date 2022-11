Not Available

Ken Hirai Films Vol.11 "Ken's Bar 10th Anniversary" is the eleventh video release by Hirai Ken. It was released in two formats: A DVD version containing the Ken's Bar 10th Anniversary show held on May 29th, 2008, on the first DVD and the Ken's Bar 10th Anniversary Christmas Eve Special! held on December 24th of the same year, while a Blu-ray version was released containing only the Ken's Bar 10th Anniversary Christmas Eve!!.