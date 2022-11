Not Available

Ken Leishman: The Flying Bandit tells the remarkable story of the life of Canadian bank robber, prison escape artist and folk hero Ken Leishman. Earning his nickname "The Flying Bandit", by using his plane as a getaway vehicle. Leishman masterminded several stylish yet completely non-violent bank robberies throughout Canada during the 1960's and 1970's including the biggest gold heist in Canadian history.