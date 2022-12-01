Ken Shamrock Presents: Valor Fighting - No Holds Barred

Not Available

Since its inception in 2004 Valor Fighting has made big waves in the MMA world quickly establishing itself as The Next Generation of Mixed Martial Arts. Valor s mission is to develop superstar talent with the skill and presence needed to compete on the world stage! Partnering with K-1 in Japan Valor has quickly become the premiere proving ground for MMA competitors in the U.S... Now for the first time on DVD Valor unleashes and exhibits the skills of its diverse group of modern day gladiators to fight-fans worldwide! FEATURING: VERNON TIGER WHITE VS. JUSTIN BURGIN KIT COPE VS. MIKE LUCERO ERIC VANCE VS. AMIR RAHNAVARDI w/ BAS RUTEN TONY ROBERTS VS. KAWIKA MORTON JAPANESE ASSASSIN KENGO URA VS. SHANNON RICH DENNIS SUPERMAN HALLMAN VS. NICK TYREE And more including special appearances by Randy Coture Guy Metzger and Ken Shamrock himself!