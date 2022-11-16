Not Available

Two smokin' hot multi-award-winning superstars go head to head in this bonanza of dueling scenes that represent their finest performances! Lisa Ann of 'Nailin' Palin' fame and the irrepressible Kendra Lust are two of the most sought after MILFs in the industry, both at the top of their game not only on camera, but behind the camera as well! They know the business of sucking and fucking inside and out, and it shows in every clip of this two-disc set that will have fans on the edge of their seats drooling with desire! Kendra Lust vs. Lisa Ann is a win-win by any XXX standards!