Not Available

Hard-working Yuria runs a small printing company. Despite her best efforts, she can’t seem to attract the attention of Kazunari, a polite yet aloof client who is more interested in flirting with Mako, Yuria’s ditzy younger sister and employee. Meanwhile, Kazunari has his hands full with Takuji, his rough-hewn brother who was recently released from prison and is crashing at his apartment.