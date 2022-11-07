Kennedy Live Vivaldi Live a la Citadelle

Not Available

This live performance is set in the stunning location of La Citadelle in Carcassonne, France; and showcases Nigel Kennedy’s Vivaldi canon that he has become so famous for. Joined by the Polish Chamber Orchestra, Nigel plays Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and duets with the leader of the PCO; Jakub Haufa on Vivaldi’s Concerto for 2 violins in C Major. The DVD also features two excellent and very different encores; a take on Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze and a traditional celtic piece; that both highlight Nigel’s ability to interact with his audience.