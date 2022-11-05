1967

Drama - Roy Kenner arrives in Bombay hot on the heels of dope smuggler Tom Jordan, the man who murdered his partner. Combing the city for clues to Jordan's whereabouts, Kenner crosses paths with 9-year-old Saji. Saji soon helps save Kenner from the lethal drug dealers, and takes Kenner to his home. Love soon blossoms between Kenner and Anasuya, Saji's mother, and Saji comes to see him as a father. But Kenner's obsession with vengeance threatens to engulf this accidental family in tragedy. - Jim Brown, Madlyn Rhue, Robert Coote