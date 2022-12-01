Kenny and Spenny Paldemic Special

Not Available

As the world deals with the worst pandemic in a century, two grown men somehow manage to turn the global tragedy into a self-serving, egomaniacal hissy fit that ends up having little to do with reassuring their fans that everything will be okay. Kenny and Spenny are back, and surprisingly they might be just the right medicine for Canadians stuck at home. Kenny, the diabolical schemer, has bamboozled a half-hour special episode out of the CBC, where he once again plans to throw Spenny under the ‘ambulance’ to make it great. Some things never change.