The multiple award-winning songwriter and performer Kenny Loggins is featured in this live concert video set against the majestic and awe-captivating backdrop of the Grand Canyon. This rock and pop balladeer sings many of his classic songs from his albums and motion picture soundtrack in this concert, including "The Real Thing," "Conviction of the Heart," "Celebrate Me Home," "Will of the Wind," "Leap of Faith," "Sweet Reunion," and more!