Norwegian documentary from 2013. The Kensington stone was found in 1898 in Minnesota, USA. The disputed, stone-hewn inscriptions, if genuine, would prove that a Norwegian-Swedish expedition explored the American continent 100 years before Columbus. Rheological expertise has always maintained that the stone is a forgery, but others continue stubbornly and enthusiastically to assert the authenticity of the stone and that the history books must be rewritten.