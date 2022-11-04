Not Available

The novelist, poet, memoirist, and magazine editor Bryher (Annie Winifred Ellerman), built a Bauhaus-style style structure (Kenwin) that doubled as a home and film studio, overlooking Lake Geneva in Switzerland. At the time she was in a relationship with the English filmmaker Kenneth Macpherson and American poet Hilda Doolittle (H.D.). The protagonists were involved in the intellectual circles that included James Joyce and Sigmund Freud. They also founded and published an early film journal "Close-up" which among other things introduced the theories of Sergei Eisenstein to the western world. This Film explores this history using historical and contemporary images of Kenwin along with readings from the letters and memoirs of the protagonists including H.D.'s daughter Perdita.